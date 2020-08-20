Four 'conspirators' among 15 more detained over Bengaluru riots

Fifteen more people were detained on Tuesday night over the August 11 riots. Four of them are among the conspirators and instigators of the violence, police said.

The arrests were made by the CCB and the eastern division police.

The four alleged conspirators — identified as Tousif, Afzal, Fazil and Pasha — were detained based on the testimony of another suspect, Wajid Pasha, who's already in police custody.

Speaking to DH, a senior police officer said that Wajid had disclosed the names of more than 10 of his associates who had "planned" the riots. Together, they had mobilised the crowd and distributed money among the participants, he added. Some of these suspects are absconding. Their roles and whereabouts are still under investigation, the officer said.

Meanwhile, police are interrogating Samiuddin, a KG Halli resident, who the investigators believe was associated with the Bangladesh-based Al-Hind organisation. "We are looking out for his associates who have links with terrorist elements," the officer said.

On Wednesday, the CCB summoned the two corporators again for questioning. DJ Halli corporator and former mayor R Sampath Raj and Pulakeshinagar corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir were questioned at the CCB head office for five hours on Tuesday.