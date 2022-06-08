Four held for bizman’s murder, valuables worth Rs 4.93 cr recovered 

A gang of four has been arrested by the West division police in connection with the murder of an elderly businessman in his flat in Chamarajpet. Stolen property worth Rs 4.93 crore, including gold, silver and cash, were recovered from them. The police had earlier arrested the main accused Bijaram, who was employed at the businessman’s shop, from Gujarat.

A team headed by Giri K C, assistant commissioner of police, Chickpet sub-division, brought Bijaram to the city and during interrogation, it was learnt that four people known to him were also involved in the crime.

Bajiram’s associates who were arrested have been identified as Puran Ram Devasi alias Pooran Ram, 26, of Goa and native of Raipur; Mahendra Devasi, 27, of Raipur; Om Prakash Devasi, 24, resident of Chickpet and native of Raipur. One more accused, identified as Om Ram Devasi, is at large.

Jugraj Jain, 74, a resident of the King’s Enclave apartment on 4th Main in Chamarajpet, who was running Deepam Electricals in Chickpet, was killed by Bijaram on May 24 midnight.

A police team went to Goa and conducted a search in Puran’s house and seized 8.5 kg gold jewellery. Later, the team went to Khiwal village in Pali district of Rajasthan and detained brothers Mahendra and Om Prakah. The police seized Rs 45 lakh in cash from them.

Sanjeev M Patil, DCP (West), said, “One more accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him. The seized property from the four accused is worth around Rs 4.93 crore.”

Bijaram was caught in Gujarat on May 29. He was found with Rs 4.48 lakh in cash, 252 grams of gold jewellery and 3.8 kg silver.