Four injured in group clash at Bengaluru's Agrahara Dasarahalli

A clash between two groups over personal enmity at Agrahara Dasarahalli, off Magadi Road, left four people injured on Thursday night. Govindaraja Nagar police have taken up a case and counter-case for attempt to murder and are investigating.

Both groups from Agrahara Dasarahalli are involved in criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder. Police have detained three accused and are making efforts to nab others at large.

Police said the groups headed by Prajwal alias Gunda and Praveen clashed at around 8.30 pm near the Agrahara Dasarahalli bus stop.

In his complaint, 30-year-old Praveen told police that he and his friend Chandru rode on his scooter to a spot to have tea. Prajwal and his friends, Prashanth and Kiran, riding on a different bike and armed with lethal weapons, intercepted Praveen and asked him why he had stared at them.

Despite injuries to his head and hand, Praveen snatched the dagger from Prajwal, while Chandru grabbed the iron rod. The duo attacked Prajwal, Prashanth, and Kiran. The injured trio fled the spot. Chandru then took Praveen to a nearby private hospital.

In his counter complaint, Prashanth, 22, said Prajwal accosted them and attacked Praveen. But Praveen wrestled the dagger from Prajwal and, with his friends, attacked him, Prajwal and Kiran. He managed to escape. A passersby noticed him profusely bleeding and admitted him to a nearby private hospital.

A senior officer said that Prajwal has been admitted to hospital as an in-patient, while Prashanth, Praveen, Chandru and Kiran were treated as out-patients. Prajwal is facing four cases, including two for murder and two attempt to murder. Praveen is accused in a murder and two attempt to-murder cases.