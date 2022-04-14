Four IPL bookies arrested in Bengaluru

Four suspected bookies were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for betting on IPL matches. About Rs 5 lakh in cash has been seized from them.

Basavanagudi resident Irfan, 28, was arrested on Tuesday for taking bets for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. He allegedly used an app as well as a website to place the bets.

A CCB team arrested him from Gandhi Bazaar where he was allegedly taking money from punters who had lost and paying out to those who had won — Rs 3 lakh in cash and a mobile phone were seized from him.

In the second case, the CCB arrested a gang of three in Kempegowda Nagar, North Bengaluru, on Monday. Yogish N, Anudeep and Sudan, all residents of Laggere, were caught following a tip-off from an informant.

The gang allegedly took bets for the matches between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad. Police seized Rs 2 lakh in cash and three mobiles from them. Police suspect the gang organised betting on other matches, too.

Check out the latest videos from DH: