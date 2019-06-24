Four-member gang robs, rapes auto driver’s wife

An auto driver fell victim to the brutality of a criminal gang who robbed him twice, while a member of the gang sexually assaulted his wife.

The police are yet to release the identity of the gang of four since the driver and his wife have to identify the man who assaulted her.

On June 21, Kothanur resident Afroze Pasha (name changed) was returning on his auto after dropping passengers at Medisco Hospital in KG Halli. As he neared Venkateshpura main road around 1 am, four armed men stopped his vehicle and got in. Pasha rode the vehicle nervously and the auto toppled after an accident. The four, who were injured, began beating up Pasha and demanded money for treatment.

They first robbed Rs 1,000 from Pasha, and then rode with him to his house in Kothanur. They ransacked his house and took Rs 30,000 — money the family had painfully saved — along with gold after locking away his wife and children in a room.

One of the gang members suddenly pulled his wife out of the room and sexually assaulted her before fleeing with the money, the police said. Pasha filed a complaint with the Kothanur police, on the basis of which the police arrested the four men.