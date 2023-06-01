Four muggers arrested, Rs 3L valuables recovered in Bengaluru

B'luru: 4 muggers arrested, Rs 3L valuables recovered

Subramanya Nagar police inspector Venkategowda and his team successfully apprehended the gang

H M Chaitanya Swamy
  • Jun 01 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 03:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

City police have arrested a gang of four muggers and recovered valuable items worth Rs 3 lakh, including three gold chains, a scooter, and a motorbike.

The suspects in the case are Gagan and Anand from Turahalli, Umesha from Uttarahalli, and Vishal from Kurubarahalli.

The gang targeted Gayatri, a 29-year-old resident of Ittamadu, who had recently arrived from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. They robbed her gold chain, weighing 36 grams and valued at approximately Rs 1.8 lakh, while she was waiting in Uttarahalli for her husband to pick her up. The incident occurred around 12.30 am on May 17.

Subramanya Nagar police inspector Venkategowda and his team successfully apprehended the gang. Their efforts led to the resolution of three cases, two of which were reported at the Subramanyapura police station, while the other case was reported in Shivamogga. Gagan and Vishal had previously been arrested by Shivamogga police in connection with three robbery cases.

Crimes
Bengaluru
theft
Robbers

