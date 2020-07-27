Four people who robbed bizman of Rs 45.5 lakh held

The Pulakeshi Nagar (Frazer Town) police arrested four people on Saturday for allegedly robbing a businessman of Rs 45.5 lakh in Lingarajapuram, East Bengaluru.

The main accused is Mohammed Ishaq (25) of Bharathinagar, a salesman working under the victim Rakesh Pokaran (40), a cigarette distributor. The other three arrested accused are Ishaq’s associates — Mohammed Parvez (19), Mohammed Adnan (19), and Afnan Pasha (19), all residents of RK Hegde Nagar near Thanisandra.

The robbery took place on June 11 around 6:30 pm when Pokaran was getting back home. Pokaran had collected cash from his salesmen and was returning home in his car when the gang attacked him at Lingarajapuram.

A biker rammed into his car. Pokaran’s driver Chandru didn’t stop, but the biker kept following them. Chandru stopped the car near Clarence Public School and got down to talk to the biker. But another man wielding a dagger opened the front door and grabbed the cash bag. When Pokaran tried to snatch it back, two more men came forward and threatened him with a knife. The four men fled with the money on two bikes.

Cash stashed in a tyre

The four accused shared the loot. Ishaq spent around Rs 2 lakh from his share and hid the remaining Rs 9 lakh in a car tyre at his sister’s residence at Bethamangala in Kolar district. The other three accused also stashed their money at their friends’ houses in Bengaluru.

Based on the CCTV footage and following a tip-off about Ishaq, the police arrested him and his associates and recovered Rs 31.86 lakh.