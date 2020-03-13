Four traffic cops assaulted in road rage

In separate incidents since Tuesday, three men attacked four policemen in different parts of the city. Tejas, a trainer, was arrested after he attacked a traffic ASI and a constable. The policemen questioned Tejas for riding a rented bike without a helmet near the Mathikere bus stand on Thursday evening.

Tejas attacked ASI Prabhakar and constable Rangegowda after an argument. As he sped away, other motorists chased, caught and thrashed Tejas before handing him to the police.

Constable Ramesh stopped Vipin Tarun and Ajith near the MC College circle for not wearing helmets and recklessly riding the bike. They made abusive gestures at Ramesh and spat on him. Ramesh alerted his colleague Shankarnag who was at the next signal. The duo was caught and handed over to High Grounds police, who charged them for assaulting a public servant on duty. Both were remanded to judicial custody.