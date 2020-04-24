Four troublemakers arrested for consuming drugs

Six people allegedly intoxicated by drugs created a ruckus, but the police swooped down to catch four of them. Two managed to escape.

The arrested are identified as Dayananda (36) and Preetham M (28), both residents of Tunganagar in Herohalli; Shiva Kumar (35), a resident of Vijayanagar; and Joshith (35), a resident of Nandini Layout.

Pundalika Pammara, a police constable with the Kengeri station, said in his complaint that he had been asked to observe drug peddlers and junkies following complaints from the public over the nuisance they created.

While patrolling on lockdown duty, he received complaints that some people were troubling the public near a pond in Harsha Layout. Pammara and his colleague rushed to the spot and found six people creating a ruckus.

Though the police did not find any drugs on them, Pammara could confirm that they had used narcotic substances by their behaviour and the odour emanating from their breath.

Urine tests done

After informing his seniors, Pammara took the four arrested to a private hospital, where urine tests confirmed that they had consumed Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The four have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as they had consumed ganja. An investigating official said efforts are on to arrest the two

escapees.