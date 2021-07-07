Fraudsters create Facebook account in minister’s name, seek money from contacts

After cybercriminals impersonated JD(U) state president Mahima J Patel last week, unknown fraudsters created a fake Facebook account in Karnataka Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar’s name to collect money.

A complaint filed on Monday by Chethan G S, personal assistant to Somashekar, with the Central CEN Crime police station stated that someone had opened a fake Facebook account in the minister’s name, sent friend requests to Somashekar’s contacts and requested them to contribute towards the social work done in his constituency in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fraudsters also posted pictures and derogatory comments about his own party leaders and ministers, making it appear as if Somashekar had done it. They had also posted a mobile number and urged people to make UPI payments.

Chethan told DH that they lured people using the minister’s name and mobilised money. “We learnt about the fraud at 9 am on Monday when people known to the minister brought the impersonator’s message to his notice. We lodged a complaint by 11 am,” he said.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and are making efforts to nab the fraudsters.