Fraudsters promise IISc CTO job, cheat man of Rs 3.7L

The Bagalagunte police have booked four people for cheating a chief technology officer at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on the pretext of offering him a job and visa to Canada.

The suspects have been identified as David, Williams Thomas, Leela and Thingareela.

A senior police officer said that the suspects learnt that the victim wanted to do research in Canada and contacted him. They sent him a mail from career@canadaexxonmobil.com and hr@canadaexxonmobiloil.com, claiming that they were from Exxon Mobil Research and offered him a job in their company in Canada.

They asked him to get a visa and introduced him to Williams Thomas, saying he was working with the Canadian high commission's visa permit department.

After sending him applications, Thomas asked him to deposit Rs 3.70 lakh for the visa, which he did. When Thomas asked him to deposit another Rs 7 lakh, the victim suspected something was amiss.

Later, he learnt that he had been cheated.