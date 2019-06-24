Friend robs juice shop employee at gunpoint

A 22-year-old employee at a juice centre was beaten up and robbed at gunpoint by his friend.

The juice centre staff demanded his friend to return Rs 2,000 which the latter had borrowed a month ago.

Though the incident occurred last Sunday, the scared victim Mithun approached the police on June 21.

Vivek Nagar police registered a case against Aslam and two associates charging them for assault, robbery, criminal intimidation and under the Arms Act.

According to the police, Mithun, a native of Tripura is among the staff at a juice centre in Electronic City and has been living in a rented accommodation in ST Bed Koramangala for the past five years.

Accused Aslam has known Mithun as he too is from Tripura. Mithun told the police that Aslam borrowed Rs 5,000 from him during the month of Ramzan and later returned Rs 2,000.

When Aslam did not return the remaining amount, Mithun allegedly threatened him to return the rest of the money. Aslam refused following which Mithun warned him that he would file a police complaint.

Enraged Aslam and associates barged into Mithun’s room around 2.30 am on Friday and beat him up threatening to kill him with a pistol.

Aslam ransacked the house and made away with Rs 70,000 Mithun had saved up. Police are now on the lookout for Aslam.