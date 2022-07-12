Friends fight over financial dispute, 1 killed 

A fight between three friends over a financial dispute has ended in the murder of one of them by the other two in Kodigehalli on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Subramani, 49, a resident of Kodigehalli and the accused are Nagaraju, 54 and Basanth, 52, also from Kodigehalli. Both Subramani and Nagaraju are tailors by profession, while Basanth is a plumber. The trio were friends.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm in front of Nagaraju's tailoring shop opposite to Sri Rajmurali Theatre in Sahakaranagar. Subramani had given around Rs 10,000 hand loan to Nagaraju for 10% interest three months ago. Basanth was the witness and surety for the loan.

Nagaraju paid the interest for the last three months. The third tranche of the interest was paid on July 1. But Subramani insisted that Nagaraj return the Rs 10,000 latter owes him. For the last three-four days, Subramani used to go to Nagaraju's shop and demand his money back. When Subramani was in Nagaraju's shop on Sunday, Basanth also came to Nagaraju's shop.

Subramani fought with them and almost beat them. Then Basanth told Subramani that he didn't expect him to beat his friends for money and left saying that he will be back with the money soon. Basanth wanted to pay the loan money to Subramani on behalf of Nagaraju.

Meanwhile, Nagaraju assaulted Subramani and pushed him out of his shop. Subramani fell on to the road, Nagaraju again assaulted him. Subramani's son reached the spot and took his father home.

Later, Subramani complained of uneasiness and his family rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. A senior officer said all three, including the deceased, were drunk when they fought. Both Nagaraju and Basanth were arrested on Monday evening by Kodigehalli police, investigation is on.