Fuel thief shot at, arrested along with 2 associates

A man, part of a gang who stole petrol and diesel from vehicles parked on the roadside, was shot in his leg and arrested by the Jigani police.

Police said Srinivas alias Raju and two of his associates used to come to the Jigani industrial area at night to steal fuel. "They used to arrive in an SUV and steal diesel from vehicles. At 5.30 am on Sunday, police got information that they were stealing fuel from a lorry parked on the side of KEB Road."

Police said they arrested three people, including Srinivas. "He tried to escape by assaulting the police. A shot was fired in the air to warn him. When he didn't relent, police shot him in the leg. Srinivas and the injured police personnel were treated in hospital," an officer said.

