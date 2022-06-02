Fugitive child pornography suspect nabbed after 6-month hunt

Hiding from the law since December, a food delivery executive facing child pornography charges has finally been arrested, police said.

Purushotham, 40, was recently picked up from his Begur house by the Southeast CEN Crime police in what was a culmination of a months-long manhunt.

According to police, Purushotham had gone into hiding six months ago after learning about a case registered against him.

He is accused of uploading child pornographic videos online. Police also believe he indulged in sex chats on Facebook with women from India as well as abroad. He allegedly sent them pornographic photos and videos downloaded from the internet.

Law-enforcement authorities started tracking Purushotham after coming across child pornographic videos uploaded to social media from a certain IP address in Bengaluru.

Cyber Tipline, a child pornography reporting system set up by the National Crime Records Bureau, sent the Criminal Investigation Department a CD of the videos along with other details.

CID officials started tracking the IP address and forwarded the details to the Southeast CEN Crime police for further necessary action. They gave the police the suspect's name and address.

The Southeast CEN Crime police registered a case against Purushotham under the Information Technology Act and went to a residential address in Jai Bheem Nagar to arrest him. But he no longer lived there. The police didn't give up and kept tracking him.

The efforts bore fruit when they recently traced Purushotham to a rented house in Begur where he was living with his wife and child. They also learnt that he was working as a food delivery executive for an online company. They arrested him and seized his mobile phone.