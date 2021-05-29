Gambling at de-addiction centre

A drug de-addiction centre that doubled up as a gambling den was recently raided by the police and 14 people were arrested.

The first-floor counselling room of Sri Mahadeshwara De-Addiction Centre, located in Tunga Nagar, near Magadi Road, was filled with suspected gamblers when a team of police turned up there on Thursday night.

The 14 people were in addition to the 10 patients lodged on the first and second floors of the centre.

The centre is run by a man named Honnappa. Among those arrested are his cousin Ashok Kumar and manager Puttaraju. The centre organised gambling assuming that the police would never know about it. But someone tipped off Rajeev A, the inspector of the jurisdictional Byadarahalli police station.

About Rs 78,000 in cash, cards and other valuables were seized during the raid. A case has been registered under the Karnataka Police Act and the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).