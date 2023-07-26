Gang arrested for assaulting two men near Bengaluru bar

Police have arrested a four-member gang that allegedly assaulted two friends near a bar in western Bengaluru.
Police said Muthuraj and his friends Kaushik, Raju and Arun partied at a bar on Nagarabhavi Main Road in Moodalapalya on July 16. While leaving at 11.15 pm, they bumped into another friend Chetan, an auto driver.
They all went into a nearby vacant plot and parked their auto. Two men suddenly rode up on a scooter. They carried a beer bottle and picked a fight with Kaushik.
Muthuraj tried to rescue his friend but the gang turned their anger towards Muthuraj and hit him in the neck with the bottle. He suffered a deep gash and bled profusely. The gang left afterwards.
Muthuraj was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He later filed a complaint at the Chandra Layout police station. Police arrested the four suspects after checking CCTV footage. They have been booked under IPC sections 307, 504, 506 and 34.
