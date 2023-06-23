Gang attacks student with machete in Bengaluru

A gang attacked a 21-year-old student a fortnight ago, near the BDA complex in Nagarbhavi.
The victim, Darshan S, a resident of Vinayaka Layout, was attending college when the incident occurred. During a break a little after 10:30 am, he was confronted by the gang of five or six men just outside his college and assaulted with a machete.
According to his statement to the police, he overheard one of the assailants instructing others to kill him. However, he managed to evade the attack. When he screamed for help, the gang fled.
On Friday, Darshan lodged a complaint at the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station, providing details of the events that led to his injury. A case has been registered.
