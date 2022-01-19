Gang barges into house, robs family with knife, dagger and 'toy gun'

Armed muggers barged into the house of a schoolteacher on Monday night and took away gold jewellery and cash by threatening the family with a knife, a dagger and possibly a toy gun.

Sheela, 42, was with her mother Premakumari, 65, and 22-year-old son Srinidhi when four men barged into their home in Vijayapura town, near Devanahalli, on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru, around 8.45 pm. Sheela had just returned from a clinic when the muggers came knocking on her door.

Srinidhi was busy reading a book when the doorbell rang. He opened the door and found four men standing outside. He presumed they had come to meet his mother and let them in.

The four barged inside and dragged him to the sofa. They then pulled a gun, knife and dagger. Speaking Hindi, they asked the three not to make any noise and demanded cash.

Sheela said they didn’t have much cash and gave them Rs 5,000. The gang snatched her gold mangalya chain, a pair of gold bangles and a ring as well as Srinidhi’s gold chain. The gang then pulled them into the bedroom and started a search but didn’t find anything worthwhile. They left at 9.05 pm.

Car escape

Vijayapura police arrived at the house soon after and checked CCTV footage which showed the muggers had escaped in a car.

Based on the description given by the family, police have prepared sketches of the foursome and launched a manhunt. Police suspect that the firearm used to threaten the family was a toy gun.

