Gang diverts bizman's attention with Rs 10 notes, steals bag containing a fortune in Bengaluru

A gang diverted the attention of a businessman on SJP Road and stole a bag containing Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, four debit cards, cheque books, a passbook and other documents.

The gang hoodwinked the businessman with four Rs 10 notes thrown on the road. While he didn't pick up the notes, the gang still managed to steal his bag.

Also Read | Thieves dig tunnel to rob jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakhs in Uttar Pradesh

Basavaraju G N, 57, a resident of Nagarabhavi, drove to SJP Road to collect a vibrator that he had given for repair at a shop. He parked his SUV on the road.

Around 12.45 pm, he gave his employee Rs 1,100 and sent him to the shop. He waited in the SUV. The bag was kept next to the driver's seat.

A person walked up to Basavaraju, saying some of his currency notes had fallen down and asked him to pick them up.

Basavaraju peeked out and found five Rs 10 notes lying next to his car. He ignored them because it wasn't his money.

When he turned back, the bag was gone. He got off the vehicle and looked for the man who had asked him to pick up the notes. He was gone too. Basavaraju realised how he had been conned.

Based on his complaint, SJP police have taken up a case of theft and cheating.