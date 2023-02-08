Gang fools contractor with car puncture trick, steals Rs 5L

A gang of four bike-borne miscreants diverted the attention of a civil contractor and made off with Rs 5 lakh near KR Puram in East Bengaluru last week, according to a police complaint.

Dasharatharam Reddy K, of Doddagubbi, told the police that the incident occurred near the Federal Bank on Old Madras Road around 3.10 pm on January 3. Reddy had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh to pay his staff’s salary. He put the cash in a plastic bag and kept it on the front seat next to the driver’s seat in his car.

As he drove on TC Palya Main Road, four men riding on two motorbikes came on both sides of his car.

They told him that a rear tyre of the car was punctured. Reddy got worried and drove to a nearby garage. He got the tyre fixed and left for home.

By the time Reddy reached home, it was around 4 pm. It was only then that he found the bag with the cash missing.

Based on Reddy’s complaint, KR Puram police have opened a case of theft and cheating.