Gang forging documents to sell sites held

A gang of five, including three women, have been arrested by the Vidyaranyapura police for creating forged documents of sites and selling them to make quick money.

The arrested have been identified as Faiza Sultana alias Sherly Jose, 33, of RT Nagar, her friend Kabir Ali alias Babu, 35, of Sahakaranagar, Jagadish alias Yogesh, 40, Jayamma alias Suvarnamma, 50, and Pooja alias Vaishali alias Kalpana, 26, all three are residents of Vidyaranyapura and surrounding areas.

The gang had forged the document of a site in HMT Layout and had sold it to another person for Rs 65 lakh. The site belonged to a retired HMT employee Suvarnamma D, 67, a resident of RT Nagar. She had purchased the site in 1988.

She was not visiting the site regularly as she had not developed it. Babu, a real estate agent, observed that the owner of the site had not come to the site for a long time. He hatched a plan to create fake documents and sell it. He shared it his accomplices. After collecting the property documents, he hired Jayamma to act as the original property owner Suvarnamma.

He created fake Aadhaar and voter ID, and other documents in Suvarnamma’s name and gave it to Jayamma. He and Sulthana convinced Jayamma’s daughter Pooja to act as Suvarnamma’s daughter Kalpana.

They registered the property in the name of Kalpana through a gift deed on June 16, 2020. They projected it as Suvarnamma had gifted her property to Kalpana. Later, they registered the same property in the name of Yogesh, through a gift deed on October, 5, 2020, Yogesh posed as Kalpana’s husband. The gang prepared a sale agreement from Yogesh to Sherly Jose on January 16, 2021, and cancelled the same.

Babu found a buyer Venkatanarayana and sold the same property on August 24, 2021 for Rs 65 lakh. The fraud came to light in April, this year, when original Suvarnamma took Encumbrance Certificate (EC) and Khatha of her property to avail a home loan. She found that her site was sold and approached Anoop A Shetty, deputy commissioner of police (North East) and he directed Vidyaranyapura police to investigate.

The team headed by inspector V Anil Kumar arrested the gang.