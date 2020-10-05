Gang hacks biker to death after skirmish over road accident

A 24-year-old bike rider was hacked to death by unidentified assailants after his bike banged into their vehicle in Kaggadasapura.

The victim Arun was residing in Annasandrapalya and used to work in a coffee shop at the Kempegowda International Airport.

He resigned due to the lockdown and was searching for a job.

Around 8 pm on Saturday, Arun was riding to Vignana Nagar via Kaggadasapura when his bike grazed the vehicle of the accused, HAL police said. The assailants stopped his bike and picked up a fight. They hacked Arun to death and fled the scene.

Police have taken up a murder case and are making efforts to nab the accused.