Gang hacks biker to death over road accident

Gang hacks biker to death after skirmish over road accident

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2020, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 03:18 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old bike rider was hacked to death by unidentified assailants after his bike banged into their vehicle in Kaggadasapura.

The victim Arun was residing in Annasandrapalya and used to work in a coffee shop at the Kempegowda International Airport.

He resigned due to the lockdown and was searching for a job.

Around 8 pm on Saturday, Arun was riding to Vignana Nagar via Kaggadasapura when his bike grazed the vehicle of the accused, HAL police said. The assailants stopped his bike and picked up a fight. They hacked Arun to death and fled the scene.

Police have taken up a murder case and are making efforts to nab the accused.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kaggadasapura
Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

 