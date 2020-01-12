Gang held for cricket betting

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested a four-member gang involved in a cricket-betting racket and seized Rs 1.05 lakh in cash, a laptop and nine phones.

The arrested were identified as Girish (35) and Shivaraj (32), both residents of Nagharabhavi; Dilip Kumar (25) of Sunkadakatte; and Shyam Sundar (32) from Muddinapalya.

Based on a tip-off from an informant, the police conducted the raid on a house on Muddinapalya main road in Nagarabhavi on Friday.

Officials found the arrested had organised betting for the match between the Melbourne Stars and Renegades playing in the Big Bash League T-20. They used a mobile application to check the winning prediction ratio and then placed the bets.

The money was transferred through mobile transfers. The arrested persons confessed that they were in connection with a bookie , identified as Khan Bhai, and organise betting in Bengaluru with his help. Efforts are on to nab Khan. A case has been registered in the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.