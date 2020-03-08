Gang held for plotting robbery in KR Puram

A four-member gang with a history of various crimes has been arrested for plotting a robbery in KR Puram, East Bengaluru, police said.

CCB officers arrested Suresh Kumar alias Bakery Suri, 26, of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh; Nadeem alias Sada, 26, of Devasandra; Rajesh alias Kaddi, 28, of Palace Guttahalli; and Hanumantha, 30, of KGF, around 9 pm on Friday. A fifth member of the gang, Suri alias Tiger Suri, is said to be

absconding.

Police said that two machetes, an iron rod, a dagger and four chilli powder packets were seized from the gang. These objects were meant to be used in the robbery, police said.

The gang was earlier arrested for assaulting the brother of Devasandra corporator M N Srikanth alias Putta in revenge for a police complaint he had filed against them. They later got bail.

The gang members were also under the police scanner over social media posts that showed them posing with lethal weapons.

Separately, Suresh, Rajesh and Hanumantha were named in the murder of a man named Appi, registered at the Kadugodi police station. Nadeem is said to be involved in cases of murder and physical assault.