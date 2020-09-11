Gang held for selling drugs near Avalahalli apartment

A two-member gang was caught red-handed selling drugs near an apartment in Avalahalli, South Bengaluru, police said. Three other suspects were later rounded up.

Durga Prasad and Abhishekh, both 23 and native of Andhra Pradesh, rode up on a motorcycle with two bags of marijuana on Wednesday with the aim to sell the contraband to the college-goers. Thalaghattapura police, however, apprehended them. Based on the duo’s interrogation, police picked up Aman Pradhan, 23, an Odisha native living in Begur, Tharapatla Mouli alias Mouli, 25, and Uday, 24, both from Andhra Pradesh. The arrest led to the seizure of 10.2 kg of marijuana, police added.

Aman, a BBM graduate, used to purchase marijuana from Uday and Mouli, who hail from tribal areas of Kakinada in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He would smuggle the contraband into Bengaluru on private buses and trains. Durga Prasad and Abhishek were given the job of selling the drugs to students.

The gang started peddling drugs only six months ago and made had a lot of money, police said.