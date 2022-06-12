Gang helping migrant Bangla nationals to get ID proofs held

Police in northern Bengaluru arrested three suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and six others who helped them get various documents, including Aadhaar, voter ID and PAN card.

The arrests were made by a team supervised by Lakshmi Ganesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, and Manjunath, Circle Inspector, Madanayakanahalli police station, who investigated the theft of an SBI ATM in Chikkagollarahatti village.

The arrested suspects are Shaik Ismai, 44, a Bangladeshi living in Siddanahosahalli; his associates Sydul Akhoon alias Shaheed Ahmed, 42, of Dadanapura, he is an illegal migrant from Bangladesh, Mohammed Abdul Alim, Ayesha, Syed Mansoor, Ameen Sait and Rakesh H, a native of Mandya, a software engineer by profession, Ishtiaq Pasha alias Medical Pasha, a contract employee in BBMP healthcentre in Tavarekere, Mohammed Idayat and Suhail Ahmed running a cyber centre.

According to police, Ismail is a native of Bangladesh and was staying in Bengaluru doing scrap business.

He is accused of helping miscreants who have stolen the ATM having lakhs of rupees. He also joined hands with Alim, an agent of the arrested gang, involved in providing ID proofs for illegal immigrants of Bangladesh and helped many Bangladeshi nationals staying in Bengaluru to get Aadhaar and other ID cards.

Akhoon, who came to India illegally in 2011 managed to get two Aadhaar cards with the help of Alim, one is for a Uttar Pradesh address and another card having Bengaluru address.

In January, he managed to get his son illegally by crossing the Tripura border and managed to get him a “fake Aadhaar card” in his name. Akhoon owns a plastic factory named SA Plastics in Begur and is also into scrap business.

Ishtiaq Pasha used to get the seals of the medical officer, BBMP officials and other officials required to recommend for Aadhaar card and sign on the documents. Rakesh, a software engineer, used to create letterheads in the name of different officers.

Police said by arresting Alim they have seized a laptop, a hard disk, 31 Aadhaar cards, 13 PAN cards, two voter ID cards, five driving licences, three Ayush cards, seals of different officials, 98 Aadhaar enrolment forms and 16 voter ID forms. The seized documents include both genuine ones and fake.

Akhoon has three bank accounts, he used to collect money from various Bangladesh nationals and send Bangladesh currency to their family members back home through middlemen. Since January 2021, around Rs 4 crore transaction has happened in his three accounts, police said.

After the gang was arrested, the Anekal sub-division police conducted a drive in their division and detained five illegally staying Bangladesh nationals.