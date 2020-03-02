Gang plotting robbery caught

The CCB arrested a four-member gang plotting a robbery in Kamakshipalya and seized lethal weapons.

The police arrested Rakshit alias Mandya (24) and Vinay (24) from Sunkadakatte, Naveen alias Kenda (28), residing in Markandeshwaranagar, and Sunil alias Slum Sunil (24) from Rajagopalnagar.

The police received a tip-off that the four men were preparing to rob people near Beggars Colony in Sunkadakatte on Saturday. They seized three lethal weapons and a packet of chili powder.

The gang has been planning to either threaten or attack people to rob gold jewellery, cash and mobile phones, the police said.

Rakshit is a history-sheeter in the Kamakshipalya police station limits. Besides being an accused in a POCSO case, he also faces attempt to murder and robbery cases. While Naveen is involved in a murder case, Sunil has attempted murder charges against him.