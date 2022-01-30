Gang poses as press, activists to commit fraud, held

Amruthahalli police on Saturday arrested four people who posed as members of the press and a human rights group to promise sites and ran a money doubling racket.

The arrested M Nataraju, 50, Rakesh, 29, Balaji, 41, and G Venkatesh, 50, roamed the city with fake ID cards to cheat unsuspecting people.

They lured Andhra Pradesh businesswoman J Sangeetha with the promise of a site. Sangeetha travelled to the city on October 25 with her driver to buy the site, which the accused claimed to be Rs 10 lakh.

The accused men took the driver to an isolated spot on the pretext of showing him the location and robbed cash from him at knifepoint. Learning of the incident, police swung into action and recovered gold worth Rs 5.8 lakh from them, besides a car, a scooter, and the knife used to commit the robbery.

Police also found that the accused were also into money doubling racket and cheated many people by taking money and returning fake currency.

“We found that the gang cheated 10 people, but no complaint has been filed in any of the city police stations since the money doubling on offer was illegal,” said an officer, adding that further investigations are underway.

