Gang robs techie at knifepoint

Three men abducted and robbed a 42-year-old techie last Wednesday, as he was in a hurry to catch a Chennai bus he missed at the Shanthinagar bus station.

The crime happened near NICE toll plaza at Electronics City. Raja Selvam, employed with an IT firm in Electronics City, said in his police complaint that he had reserved a ticket to visit his native Chennai. Wanting to catch the bus at Electronics City, he hired an auto but found two strangers getting in midway. The auto driver told Selvam that the other two were also headed to Electronics City.

But the driver diverted the vehicle to the NICE Road toll plaza, where the three men dragged Selvam to the roadside at knifepoint, thrashed him and made away with Rs 10,000 and two mobile phones in his possession.

Passersby found Selvam lying by the roadside a few hours later and admitted him to hospital.

After recovering, Selvam filed a police complaint, urging the police to recover the money and his mobile phones, and punish the criminals who stole his belongings.