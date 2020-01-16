Gang stabs class 10 student; police suspect schoolmates’ role

A 15-year-old schoolboy was stabbed by a gang of seven on Tuesday in Basaveshwaranagar. Fearing the boy may die due, the gang left him at a private hospital and escaped. Police suspect his schoolmates.

The injured Ranga (name changed) is a resident of KHB Colony. On Tuesday afternoon, policemen went to Ranga’s house and informed his parents that their son has been admitted in a private hospital in Kurubarahalli. They took his father Devaraj (name changed) to the hospital.

Devaraj found his son undergoing treatment in the ICU. He had sustained injuries on his head and thigh. Asked how he was injured, Ranga told him he was returning home with his two friends around 11.30 am when a group of six to seven bike-borne miscreants wearing helmets intercepted him.

One of the gang members told Ranga that they did not “approve of his behaviour” and would teach him a lesson. When they assaulted him, his two friends got scared and ran away. The gang told Ranga to keep quiet and told him they would let him go after having tea and forcibly took him on the bike.

On reaching an isolated place in Kurubarahalli, they stabbed him on his head and thigh. They beat him black and blue and kicked him after pushing him on to the ground. Ranga was bleeding profusely. The gang feared he would die and decided to take him to a hospital. They asked Ranga to tell doctors that he was injured in an accident and took him to a private hospital. With helmets on, they approached the doctors who asked them to shift him to a larger hospital.

The gang then left him on the premises of another private hospital and fled. The hospital staff then alerted the police and began the treatment.

Devaraj told DH he suspects the role of Ranga’s schoolmates who had threatened him over a petty issue. However, according to Ranga’s sister, it was a case of mistaken identity.

An investigating officer said, “His schoolmates may have asked the attackers to beat up Ranga over some dispute. We have detained a few attackers and are looking for the others. The exact reason behind the attack will be known after the probe.”