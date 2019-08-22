Gang stabs father of harassed minor

Armed men stabbed a 40-year-old man and assaulted his son after he went to complain about harassment of his minor daughter.

Based on a complaint, the Rajagopalnagar police launched a manhunt for the accused Rathi Kantha and his associates.

Police said the victim Ramachandra, a labourer, lived with his wife and two children in Mayura Nagar. Ramachandra’s neighbour Kantha harassed his 17-year-old daughter, prompting Ramachandra and his son Praveen to complain about Kantha to his parents.

Enraged Kantha vowed to teach Ramachandra a lesson. When the father-son duo emerged from Kantha’s house, the gang assaulted them. When Ramachandra fought back, the attackers threatened to kill them.

In the melee, an attacker pulled a dagger and stabbed Ramachandra in the neck, following which the gang fled the spot. Ramachandra bled profusely and collapsed to the ground. The passersby rushed the duo to the hospital.

The Rajagopalnagar police have filed a case of attempt to murder, assault and under appropriate sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act). They are in search of the accused.