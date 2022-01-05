Gang that mugged farmers going to APMC nabbed

Police have seized lethal weapons, logs, chilli powder, an auto and some valuables robbed by the gang

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 04:26 ist

Three members of a gang that mugged farmers and traders going to the APMC in the early hours of the day have been arrested by the police. 

Raju K, Satyavelu and Johnson, all from North Bengaluru, and two of their accomplices allegedly targeted farmers and traders going to the wholesale market near Nelamangala to sell and buy vegetables, grains, fruits and other food items. The loading and unloading of farm produce usually take place between 1 am and 3 am. The gang would rob mobile phones, wallets and sometimes gold jewellery. 

The jurisdictional Madayanakanahalli police, who had received several complaints about these muggings, formed a special team to apprehend the gang. Accordingly, plainclothes policemen camped at various places near the market and managed to nab the three suspects in Pillahalli when they were said to be planning to carry out another round of muggings. 

Police have seized lethal weapons, logs, chilli powder, an auto and some valuables robbed by the gang. 

