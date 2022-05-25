Gang tries to sell Euro, arrested at Mico layout

A gang of six people have been arrested by the Mico Layout police in connection with cheating a businessman on the pretext of selling him Euro currency notes.
The police said Nikil Kumar Jain, a resident of Sheshadripuram, had filed a complaint against the gang on May 16 alleging that he was conned of Rs 1 lakh.
The main accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Ashwin. Nikil in his complaint had stated that Vinod had approached him recently and informed that his friend Ashwin has Euro currency worth Rs 8 crore. He suggested that Nikil purchase the Euro currency for Rs 2 crore.
The accused met Nikil at a hotel in Mico Layout and gave him two Euro currency notes. On verifying that the notes are genuine, Nikil agreed to buy them and gave Rs 1 lakh as advance. The accused switched off their mobiles on the same day. Nikil told the police that only after that he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Managing diabetes in pregnancy
BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe
You can now travel back in time on Google Street View
Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s
Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list
The era of borderless data is ending
Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs
K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest
At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?