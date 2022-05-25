Gang tries to sell Euro, arrested at Mico layout

A gang of six people have been arrested by the Mico Layout police in connection with cheating a businessman on the pretext of selling him Euro currency notes.

The police said Nikil Kumar Jain, a resident of Sheshadripuram, had filed a complaint against the gang on May 16 alleging that he was conned of Rs 1 lakh.

The main accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Ashwin. Nikil in his complaint had stated that Vinod had approached him recently and informed that his friend Ashwin has Euro currency worth Rs 8 crore. He suggested that Nikil purchase the Euro currency for Rs 2 crore.

The accused met Nikil at a hotel in Mico Layout and gave him two Euro currency notes. On verifying that the notes are genuine, Nikil agreed to buy them and gave Rs 1 lakh as advance. The accused switched off their mobiles on the same day. Nikil told the police that only after that he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint.