Gang uses fake RBI logo & seal to cheat businessman of Rs 40 lakh

Gang uses fake RBI logo to cheat businessman of Rs 40L

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 24 2023, 03:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 05:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said it had arrested nine men who cheated citizens by creating fake documents in the name of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Two prime suspects are at large, and police are trying to trace them.

Police said that the gang had cheated a businessman from RR Nagar of Rs 40 lakh by promising him a multi-crore loan.

The gang lured the victim by claiming to have received Rs 75,000 crore for atomic energy investments. They claimed that the money was with the RBI and they would get it by paying Rs 150 crore. They were upset that they didn’t have enough money to unlock that fortune. They promised the businessman a Rs 7.5-crore loan if he invested just Rs 20 lakh. To convince him, they showed him documents created with a fake RBI logo and seal. They extracted Rs 40 lakh from him and disappeared. The businessman filed a police complaint.

The case remained undetected until recently when senior police officers put the CCB on the job.

The CCB arrested the suspects recently. They have been identified as Ashok Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Manjunath G C, Vinok Kumar, Rajkumar, Gangaraju, Kumaresh, Murthy Nayak V C and Siddaraju. Venkatesh Babu and Shankar Narayan, both prime suspects, are at large.

Police have cautioned citizens against falling into the trap of fraudsters who forge RBI and government documents by using editing software online.

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
RBI
Crime

