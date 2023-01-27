Ganja in courier goods vehicle: Driver arrested in Bengaluru

The Jeevan Bimanagar police recently arrested a man following the seizure of ganja from a vehicle he was contracted to drive.

The staff of a major e-commerce firm had found ganja in a bag, kept in a vehicle the firm's delivery partner was using to transport couriered goods. The firm’s manager filed a complaint against the vehicle driver, Anil V.

The firm is located on old Airport Road in Konena Agrahara. According to the complaint filed by Raja Reddy, he and his colleagues of the security team found the ganja during a night audit of customer packages in vehicles parked in the delivery centre premises.

They found a blue polythene bag, used to carry products returned by the customers, in a mini goods-carrying vehicle. When they checked the bag, they found ganja and a small weighing machine in it. The vehicle belongs to the firm’s delivery partner. Reddy suspected that Anil was into drug peddling.

He called the police control room and complained about the incident. The police arrived at the spot and seized the ganja. "At the time of the alert, the driver was not in the delivery centre's premises. We have traced and arrested him. There was around 300 grams of ganja in the bag," a police official said.

Anil has informed the police about an individual he sourced the ganja from. Police said efforts are on to trace the man.