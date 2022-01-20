Ganja sale for bail foiled in Bengaluru

Four members of a drug peddling ring have been arrested with over 20 kg of ganja that they were trying to sell to raise money for the bail of their imprisoned boss, police said.

VV Puram police arrested Purushotham N, 26, Kiran R, Karthik V, both 21, and Rahul L alias Arjun, 28, from KR Road and seized 20.6 kg of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh from them.

Police say that the arrested men were trying to sell the ganja and arrange money to secure bail for their ringleader, Rahul alias 'Star' Rahul, who was shot by police and arrested a few days ago.

The drug sale was planned by 'Star' Rahul's chief partner-in-crime Kullu Rizwan, police said.

On January 7, KG Nagar police arrested four teenagers with around 201 kg of ganja in Andhra Pradesh. The teens told the police about the drug peddling rackets run by Rizwan and Rahul.

In a social media video, Rahul dared the police to catch him. Hanumanthanagar police took up the challenge and shot and caught him on January 17.

