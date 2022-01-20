Ganja sale for bail foiled in Bengaluru

Ganja sale for bail foiled in Bengaluru

The drug sale was planned by 'Star' Rahul's chief partner-in-crime Kullu Rizwan

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2022, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 01:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four members of a drug peddling ring have been arrested with over 20 kg of ganja that they were trying to sell to raise money for the bail of their imprisoned boss, police said. 

VV Puram police arrested Purushotham N, 26, Kiran R, Karthik V, both 21, and Rahul L alias Arjun, 28, from KR Road and seized 20.6 kg of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh from them. 

Police say that the arrested men were trying to sell the ganja and arrange money to secure bail for their ringleader, Rahul alias 'Star' Rahul, who was shot by police and arrested a few days ago. 

The drug sale was planned by 'Star' Rahul's chief partner-in-crime Kullu Rizwan, police said. 

On January 7, KG Nagar police arrested four teenagers with around 201 kg of ganja in Andhra Pradesh. The teens told the police about the drug peddling rackets run by Rizwan and Rahul.

In a social media video, Rahul dared the police to catch him. Hanumanthanagar police took up the challenge and shot and caught him on January 17. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Ganja sale

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 