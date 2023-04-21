Ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized, one arrested in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly smuggled ganja out of Odisha and sold it at public places in Bengaluru.
Police picked up Raj Kishore Sahani, a native of Odisha's Kandhamal district, from the banana market parking lot in Cottonpet around 4.30 pm on April 19. At the time, he was carrying 70 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh, police said. The contraband has been seized and Sahani has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police added.
Police believe that Sahani regularly supplied ganja to drug addicts in Bengaluru. They launched a manhunt for him after receiving information from Subhash N, 26, a resident of Mathikere arrested for ganja consumption on April 15.
