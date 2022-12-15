Gold jewellery worth Rs 30L stolen from digital bank locker

Nearly Rs 30 lakh worth of gold jewellery has mysteriously been stolen from the safe locker of a private bank.

B N Krishna Kumar, of Allalasandra near GKVK, has filed a police complaint against the bank manager and other staff.

Kumar said he found out about the theft on November 10 and gave bank staff enough time to retrieve the jewellery. But he didn’t get a proper response and was asked to file a police complaint.

Yelahanka New Town police have registered a case against the bank manager, the locker custodian and other staff.

Kumar and his son B K Sreehari have a joint savings account with a Karnataka Bank branch located at 7th ‘B’ Cross, Mother Dairy Road, Yelahanka New Town. In June 2020, they rented a safe locker (number C-17).

Kumar operates both the locker and the account because his son is settled in Germany.

Kumar visited the bank every few months to check if the jewellery was intact in the electronic safe-coded box. In May, he took the jewellery out but returned it on June 8. He and his wife left for Germany in the same month and returned on September 17.

Kumar went to the bank on November 10 to take the jewellery. When he opened the locker in the presence of the custodian, Soumya, he was shocked to find the jewellery missing. Kumar informed the bank manager and other staff, and filed a written complaint.

Bank manager Pradeep G asked him to come after three days. When Kumar returned to the bank on November 14, Pradeep told him they had no idea what had happened to his jewellery and asked him to file a police complaint.

Kumar told police that whenever he checked the locker, he signed the ledger and opened it in the presence of the custodian.

Police visited the bank and collected details. They plan to summon bank staff for questioning.

Kumar refused to comment on the incident.