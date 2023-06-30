Goldsmith succumbs to injuries from cylinder blast in Bengaluru

A 35-year-old goldsmith working in a store on Ganigara C Lane in Nagarathpete Cross succumbed to injuries he sustained in an oxygen cylinder blast on Thursday evening. Two others, including his wife, sustained minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Arjun Savant, a resident of Nagarathpete and who hailed from Satara, in Maharashtra. The injured are Savant’s wife Vaijayanthi and colleague Narendra Soni. They were working at Ambika Refinery, run from an apartment located on Ganigara C Lane.

Based on a complaint filed by Soni, Halasurgate police registered a case against the owners of Ambika Refinery — Ramesh Kotari and Mahendra Kotari. The case has also been registered against building owners Kavitha, Sangeetha, Akshay Kotari and Akhil Mandal.

Soni heard a loud noise in an adjacent room around 4.30 pm on Thursday. He rushed over to find Savant severely injured and his wife with minor burns sustained from the oxygen cylinder blast. Savant, Vaijayanthi and Soni were rushed to the nearby St Martha’s Hospital, where Savant died while undergoing treatment, around 7.30 pm.

A senior police officer said the victims were goldsmiths working for the gold refinery.

Soni, in his complaint, mentioned that negligence by his employer and the building owner, who had not provided adequate safety measures, led to the incident. A case has been registered. Savant's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.