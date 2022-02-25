Goods truck buyer conned out of Rs 8 lakh

A man looking to buy a goods truck was conned out of Rs 8 lakh by a gang recently, according to a police complaint.

H G Rangaswamy, a land surveyor from Nelamangala, told the police that a gang of four men took away the money from him after promising to deliver the truck but never returned.

It was his sister-in-law Saroja's idea to buy the truck. She had seen a television advertisement about the sale of used vehicles and told Rangaswamy about it.

When he agreed, she called on a contact number given therein. The call was picked up by a man who identified himself as Ravi. He said they had an office in the Majestic area.

Ravi asked her to keep the money ready and promised to tell her when it would be the best time to get a great deal. On February 18, he called her to a place near the Hebbal flyover and asked to bring the money, saying he would deliver the truck on the spot.

Saroja and Rangaswamy went there and called up Ravi. But he called them to KG Halli. When they reached there, Ravi sent an SUV for them. Four people already sitting in the car asked them to give the money and promised to return with the truck in a few minutes.

Believing them, Rangaswamy paid them Rs 8 lakh in cash and waited but they never returned. Realising the cheating, Rangaswamy filed a complaint with the KG Halli police.

Police have registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy and are hunting for the gang.

