Govt officer booked as woman alleges sexual harassment

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against the Superintendent of Women & Child Development Department for allegedly harassing a female colleague.

In her complaint, the victim, 42, alleged that Narayan, whose office is located in MS Building, had been sexually harassing her for several years.

Talking to DH, she said that in 2009, she was transferred to state girls home under deputation. A private complaint was registered against her after a couple of girls ran away from the house. In the complaint, an activist had accused the woman of running a prostitution racket from a rented house.

The victim said the accused officer had tried to influence the victims against her but she came out clean in the case. The victim claimed the accused officer didn’t let the case rest and even brought it up during every appraisal.

The woman added that she had a recording of the officer’s lewd comments and also influencing the complainant.

“I gave a complaint to the department’s director about the harassment but no action was taken against him,” she said.

The victim claimed that on November 24, when she visited the chamber of the accused officer, she was asked to come out.

When she did as told, the officer made lewd comments and touched her inappropriately despite being warned. The accused officer then raked up the accusation of alleged prostitution and threatened to destroy the victim’s career.