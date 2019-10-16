Govt official ends life at lodge due to failing health

A 54-year-old government official with the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation was found hanging in the room of a KG Road lodge on Monday.

The deceased, Appacchu, worked as an assistant administrative officer and was living with his wife and two children at the Adugodi police quarters.

Having found the admission receipt of the lodge, family members visited the lodge on Monday and found his room locked. They broke open the room with assistance from the lodge staff and the police and saw Appacchu hanging from the ceiling fan. Police found a death note in which Appacchu apologized to the family for taking his life and cited his health condition as the reason.

He probably took his life feeling depressed over his health condition, a senior police official said.