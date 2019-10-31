Govt school vandalised

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a Government Kannada Primary School in Lingarajapuram on Tuesday.

V Varalakshmi, in-charge of the school, filed a complaint with the Banasawadi police on Wednesday.

She said the vandals had smashed windows and electric switchboard and also stole CCTV cameras installed in and around the school.

The police have taken up a case of mischief causing damage and theft against the unknown individuals, and are investigating.