Grandmother brutally assaults, burns two-year-old boy; arrested

Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for brutally assaulting her grandson and burning his face and body, leaving him severely injured. The police said the boy’s mother also joined in the assault.

The two-and-half-year-old child is admitted to the ICU at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

The Suddaguntepalya police have arrested the grandmother under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and charged her with assault. As the mother had given birth 20 days ago, she was not arrested, but was warned to not repeat such cruelty.

According to the complaint filed by the child’s father, aged 31, his wife had gone to her maternal home in New Gurappanapalya for the second delivery, and had taken her son along too.

On August 26, when he went to visit his wife, he noticed wounds on his son’s face and body. When he asked his wife, she said the boy was attacked by honey bees while playing on the terrace. Two days later, his elder brother sent him a video on WhatsApp, showing his mother-in-law and wife beating his son and burning his face and body with a candle.

Shocked, he rushed over and took his child to hospital, and filed a complaint against his mother-in-law and wife.

According to the police, the women have been harming the child for the past two weeks. It is said that the daughter married against the family’s wishes and so the grandmother had developed hatred towards the man and his child.