GST evasion: Central tax officials to raid turf clubs

A day after Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided the Bangalore Turf Club, central tax officials warned of raiding turf clubs over GST evasion.

Reacting to the CCB action, D P Nagendra Kumar, principal chief commissioner of Central Tax, Bengaluru (Karnataka) zone, said: “We have received reports of GST evasion at several turf clubs. We have been planning to conduct raids on turf clubs across the country.”

The top tax official said they had been gathering data on days that saw high cash transactions.

“We will carry out the raids based on the inputs. As there will be increased cash transactions, bookies may have resorted to evasion of GST. We have been gathering details and will take action accordingly,” Kumar added.

On Friday, the CCB raided the Bangalore Turf Club and seized Rs 96 lakh in cash and detained 40 people.