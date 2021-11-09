GST inspector 'locked up, beaten in Koramangala pub' over bill payment

A GST inspector says he was assaulted by the owner of a pub in Koramangala and his friends last week.

Domlur resident and GST inspector Vinay Mondal visited the pub on November 5. He had an argument with the pub owner, Rakesh Gowda, over the bill amount. Gowda and some of his friends then allegedly locked up Mondal in a room and assaulted and abused him.

Mondal was later freed, and he filed a complaint with Koramangala police over the incident. Police have registered a case but are yet to question the suspects named in the complaint.

