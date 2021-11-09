GST inspector 'beaten in pub' over bill payment

GST inspector 'locked up, beaten in Koramangala pub' over bill payment

Domlur resident and GST inspector Vinay Mondal visited the pub on November 5

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 05:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A GST inspector says he was assaulted by the owner of a pub in Koramangala and his friends last week.

Domlur resident and GST inspector Vinay Mondal visited the pub on November 5. He had an argument with the pub owner, Rakesh Gowda, over the bill amount. Gowda and some of his friends then allegedly locked up Mondal in a room and assaulted and abused him. 

Mondal was later freed, and he filed a complaint with Koramangala police over the incident. Police have registered a case but are yet to question the suspects named in the complaint.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Crime

What's Brewing

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

 