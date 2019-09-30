Guard attacks woman with hammer, booked for murder bid

A security guard of an apartment was arrested on charges of attacking a woman resident with a hammer after she filed a complaint against him for misbehaving with her.

The guard, Venkatesh (37), stayed in a single-bedroom house on the terrace of the apartment NR Residence, in Koramangala 8th Block, the police said.

In the police complaint, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, employed in a private firm, said on Saturday night, Venkatesh came to her apartment and rang the doorbell continuously.

When she opened the door, Venkatesh hit her head with a hammer and fled. Bleeding profusely, the victim raised an alarm, and a few neighbours rushed to her help and shifted her to St John’s Hospital.

The police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries.

After questioning, the police learnt that a couple of weeks ago, she had filed a police complaint against Venkatesh for misbehaving with her, and the police had warned him.

The victim said Venkatesh was collecting water and power bills from the residents of the apartment. He was rude to her while collecting the money, to which she took an objection and filed the complaint.

The Koramangala police have booked Venkatesh for an attempt to murder and are investigating further.