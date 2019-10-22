Guard bit, tried stabbing woman in rape bid

In an attempt to rape an HR professional alone in her Bidaranahalli flat, a security guard bit, tried strangling and even made an attempt to stab her.

The woman, who slept alone in the flat, managed to shove Suman Deb away and escaped from the flat despite the deep bite wounds.

In her complaint to the police, which she filed after receiving treatment for her injuries, the 35-year-old woman said she was sleeping alone in her flat on the night of October 19.

At around midnight, she saw Deb standing before her. He jumped over before she could react and tried to rape her, but she managed to shove Deb. He bit her hands and brought a knife to stab that it clattered to the ground in the commotion.

When the woman ran to the door, Deb pulled and tried strangling her. The woman managed to get out of the flat and screamed for help. Before the neighbours could come to her rescue, Deb slipped away through the utility window from which he first entered the flat.

Swinging into action, Bagalur police arrested Deb –a native of Assam- from his friend’s house where he had taken shelter. They booked him for outraging the modesty of a woman and attempt to murder.