Habitual offender held for robbing IAF sergeant's phone

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • Dec 24 2021, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 01:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 19-year-old man who allegedly robbed an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and another person recently has been arrested.

Police said Goripalya resident Mohammed Yasin and his accomplice Mujju alias Bhaiya tailed IAF sergeant Vaishak K, 34, as he rode a motorcycle near Pothy's, KG Road, one recent morning. One of them pushed Vaishak. As the officer fell off the motorcycle, the pair snatched his mobile phone and rode off.

In another incident, the pair robbed T Narayanamurthy, 53, of Tumakuru, who was walking near Anand Rao Circle around 9.30 pm on December 17. They stopped him on the pretext of asking something, pushed him and snatched his phone.

The pair is also suspected of stealing a scooter in Byatarayanapura and using it to commit the crimes.

Police are looking out for Mujju.

theft
Bengaluru
Crime
Arrest

